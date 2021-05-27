73-year-old woman goes missing in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A woman has gone missing in the area of Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

According to City of Miami Police, 73-year-old Daphne Lewis Bowe was last seen on Thursday, May 27, at approximately 9:15 a.m. near 900 N.W. 17th Street in Miami.

Police describe Bowe as a 120-pound black woman who stands five feet and 7 inches tall, has salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing white sunglasses (white frames), a face mask (light in color), a blue jean jacket, a white shirt with a peace sign design, khaki pants, gray sneakers, and was walking with a cane. Note the picture above.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call (305) 579-6111 immediately.