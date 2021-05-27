Going to gamble at Seminole casinos? You no longer need a face mask

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gamblers going to Broward County casinos owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida can decide if they want to wear a face mask or not.

According to the tribe, face masks are now voluntary at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino, Hollywood, and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

The casino operators said the change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the CDC and follows similar moves by area businesses as the vaccination rate increases and the infection rate declines, they said.

However, its Safe + Sound program will stay in place, which means that team members will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the casino complex, with “special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.”

Plexiglas dividers continue to separate players from each other at machines and at card tables and from team members in some areas, too.

Hand-sanitizing stations remain at entrances and throughout the casino complex.

When the casinos reopened in mid-June after closing in March because of COVID-19, a mask mandate was put into place.