Miami Beach prepares for large crowds during Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend in South Beach is a few days away.

The one-way traffic loop will change the flow of Collins and Washington avenues starting on Friday. The SoBe residential zone will be mostly blocked off.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show Miami Beach will be on display on Saturday and Sunday. The viewing area will be on the beach off Ocean Drive, between 11th and 14th streets.

Officers from other departments and agencies will be helping the Miami Beach Police Department. They have been preparing for weeks to enforce the rules.

Open containers with alcohol, loud music, and marijuana aren’t allowed. The last call for alcohol changed from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. south of 16th Street on Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, but not on Washington Avenue.

The city’s public service announcement: “Don’t let poor choices ruin your vacation.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber’s message to tourists: “If you want to break our ordinances, if you want to act like a jerk, if you want to break the law, we’re going to arrest you.”

Ticket options for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show Miami Beach range from $40 for one person for a single day to $20,000 for a 16-ticket package. For more information, visit this page.