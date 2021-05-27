Officers arrest 2 teens in Miami-Dade murder of mother, 21-year-old son

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested two teenage brothers as suspects in the murder of a mother and her son, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced on Wednesday night.

Officers arrested Dajuan Patterson, 17, and Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, in the murders of Diana Ceballos, 47, and her 21-year-old son, Alexander Garrido.

Officers arrested Dajuan Patterson, 17, left, and Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, right, police said on Wednesday night. (MDPD)

Relatives said Ceballos was working as a nail tech at a client’s home on Feb. 16. Garrido was driving and showed up to pick up Ceballos. Detectives believe Garrido, who was also with his girlfriend, met with the suspects to sell him marijuana, according to the arrest report.

The alleged meeting was near the intersection of Northeast 13th Avenue and 118th Street, in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, just east of Biscayne Park and south of North Miami. Detectives believe the Patterson brothers and two others planned to rob Garrido.

Garrido had stepped out of the car and turned over the marijuana when the Patterson brothers and two men pointed guns at him, police said. Garrido grabbed a gun and shot at them, police said. He was shot and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared him dead just after midnight.

Detectives believe Patterson, 17, stood in front of Garrido’s car and shot and killed Ceballos who was in the front passenger seat.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the brothers at an apartment in Biscayne Park, near the crime scene. Both of them were at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Patterson, 17, and Patterson, 18, are each facing two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murders to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.