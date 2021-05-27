Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Divers respond to death investigation near Doral

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Miami-Dade County
,
Crime
Detectives conduct death investigation near Doral in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Divers are participating in a death investigation on Thursday in an artificial body of water, just east of Doral and south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded to 9401 NW 74 St., according to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department. Divers were searching for evidence.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Reporter Liane Morejon is on her way to the scene.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

