These 2 Florida airports are the cheapest to fly out of in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thinking of flying out of town for vacation this summer? You might want to consider flying out of these two Florida airports.

According to a new study by FinanceBuzz comparing domestic airfares from 45 of the busiest U.S. airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is the second cheapest airport to fly out of in the United States. Following close third is Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The study states the average airfare flying out of FLL is $214.87.

Orlando International Airport follows closely behind (by just over a dollar) with an average airfare of $215.93.

Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, they found that the five cheapest departure airports are:

McCarran International Airport (LAS) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Oakland International Airport (OAK)

To read the full report on the cheapest and most expensive departure airports in America, click here.