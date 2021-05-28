Florida Keys asks residents, visitors to limit water use on busy travel weekend

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A water main leak has Florida Keys officials asking all residents and visitors to limit their water use on what is expected to be a busy three-day tourism weekend.

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority put out an advisory shared by Monroe County on Friday asking people to “limit all water use to only essential uses such as drinking and basic hygiene. Please refrain from non-essential uses such as washing cars, boats and running washing machines or dishwashers. If you have your irrigation scheduled to run this evening we ask that you temporarily turn off the system.”

Officials say a leak on the 30-inch transmission main in Marathon is causing widespread low and no pressure. “This is putting an additional strain on the system during this busy holiday weekend,” the advisory said.

With the Memorial Day weekend coming as more than half of American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, travel experts expect many to flock to tourism hot spots, including Florida.

“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick-off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for the American Automobile Association.

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority asks residents and visitors to follow this post for updates on the water main situation.