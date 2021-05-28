TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and lasts through Sunday, June 6.

Items that will be exempt from sales tax include flashlights, generators and batteries.

However, qualifying items will not be exempted from sales tax if purchased at a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

The rental or repair of any qualifying items will also not be exempted from sales tax.

Below is a list of all qualifying items:

Selling for $20 or less

• Reusable ice (ice packs)

Selling for $40 or less

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas):

• Flashlights

• Lanterns

• Candles

Selling for $50 or less

• Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

• Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

o AA and AAA

o C-cell

o D-cell

o 6-volt

o 9-volt

• Two-way and weather band radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)

Selling for $60 or less

• Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

• Portable power banks

Selling for $100 or less

• Tarpaulins (tarps)

• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor systems

• Tie-down kits

• Bungee cords

• Ratchet straps selling for $1,000 or less

• Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

* Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are included.

Qualifying items will also be exempted from sales tax if purchased online or placed on layaway.

For further information on qualifying items, please call the Florida Department of Revenue at 850-488-6800.