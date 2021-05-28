Heading to the airport? Crowds are back so TSA says get there 2 hours early

MIAMI, Fla. – AAA officials says travel has increased over Memorial Day weekend from last year because more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and consumer confidence is growing.

The auto club and insurance company said nearly 2.5 million Americans will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020.

Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International anticipate numbers mirroring pre-pandemic levels. Joe Toby’s experience on an inbound flight from New York echoes what we are hearing from travel experts.

“I remember last year it was empty, now all seats are full.”

Packed airplanes, long lines and bustling check-in counters and, as travel rebounds, TSA is warning passengers to allow extra time at the airport. Because of the uptick in travel, airlines are advising passengers to arrive two hours before their flight for domestic travel, which is usually advised at 90 minutes with international travel normally two hours prior to a flight taking off.

Flyers are still required to wear their masks, too, both at the airport and on airplanes regardless of your vaccination status.

Fort Lauderdaule-Hollywood International Airport has set up a COVID-19 testing site before passengers enter security in Terminal 3.

Miami International Airport is offering a Johnson & Johnson pop-up vaccination site, pre-security on the fourth floor through Sunday. Travelers we spoke with said they were excited that a trip to Miami provided an opportunity for them to get the one-dose shot.

John Holgerson, Florida Division of Emergency Management Incident Commander said: “It is not surprising given other parts of the world are struggling with vaccine supply.”