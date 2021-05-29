Miami-Dade Public Schools makes change to mask policy for students

Thousands of students return to school in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is making a chance to its mask policy.

On Saturday, the district announced it had reached an agreement with United Teachers of Dade.

This agreement means that starting on June 1, masks will be optional for students who are participating in planned outdoor activities.

The policy change must first be approved by each particular school’s principal, and there must still be social distancing implemented.

This change will last through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Masks will continue to be required indoors.