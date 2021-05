MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLa. – Florida International University supporter and contributor Albert Dotson Sr. has passed away.

Among his many accomplishments, Dotson played an integral role in the founding of FIU’s College of Law.

Dotson broke the color barrier when he was elected the first African American president of the Orange Bowl Committee in 1998.

He was married for more than 60 years and leaves behind five children and 13 grandchildren.