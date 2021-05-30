Police: 4 people inside speeding SUV killed in North Lauderdale crash

Four people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with another car and crashed into a concrete wall in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investing a deadly two-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bailey Road and Rock Island Road in North Lauderdale.

According to investigators, a 2017 Nissan Rogue was heading westbound on Bailey Road approaching the intersection of Rock Island Road, when at the same time, a 2013 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Baily Road and attempted to make left turn, to go north on Rock Island Road.

Police said that witness testimony indicated the driver of the Rogue was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light.

The Rogue hit the front passenger side of the Camry, causing the Rogue to slide across the road, onto a sidewalk and into a concrete wall, police said.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded and removed four occupants from inside the Rogue.

According to authorities, three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was also pronounced dead.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

According to investigators, excessive speed by the driver of the Rogue was a contributing factor of the crash. The investigation continues.