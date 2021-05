Smoke billows from brush fire in west Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large brush fire Monday caused authorities to shut down Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street in west Miami-Dade.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo showing heavy smoke filling the sky in the area.

The cause of the brush fire was not immediately clear.

It’s also unclear how large the fire has spread to.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

