DAVIE, Fla. – The Town of Davie and the Scoutmasters Camporee Committee held a parade and ceremony Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

The parade began at 10:15 a.m. and proceeded east on Orange Drive, beginning at the Davie Fire Administration at 6905 Orange Drive.

The parade route ended at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds at 4271 Davie Road.

A Memorial Day service was also held at 11 a.m. at the Rodeo Grounds following the parade.