BROWNSVILLE, Fla. – Multiple cars and a school bus were left charred ruins after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report around 1:30 p.m. of several vehicles on fire near Northwest 33rd Avenue and Northwest 38th Street.

When crews arrived they found a number of vehicles, including a yellow school bus, ablaze.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.