11 migrants detained after coming ashore in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have detained 11 people after the Broward Sheriff’s Office was notified that a boat carrying migrants came ashore in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, deputies and BSO’s marine units responded to the Hillsboro Inlet Marina around 10:50 a.m. after they were notified that the migrants had come ashore in the 2700 block of North Riverside Drive.

A Local 10 News crew was at the marina as authorities had several people seated on the sidewalk in handcuffs.

Several other people were speaking with authorities onboard a nearby boat, including at least one child.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez that he saw deputies pursuing several people who got off the boat and started running away.

Codd said Border Patrol will take custody of the migrants.

Authorities have not yet confirmed from where the people onboard the boat came.

