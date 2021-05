Will a public pathway end up costing Hollywood condo owners to have it reopened?

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A public pathway in Hollywood’s North Beach reopened on Monday.

Renaissance on the Ocean had closed the area alleging the erosion made it unsafe. Officials said the move to block a public right of way from Surf Road over to Dania Beach was in violation of the city code.

The city of Hollywood is scheduled to take Renaissance on the Ocean in front of a special magistrate on June 9 for code violations.

