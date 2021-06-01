J&J vaccines offered at Miami International Airport through June 18

Members of the State of Florida’s Region 7 Incident Management Team administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to people at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI – A federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami International Airport is now providing free one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those 18 and older.

The vaccination site, which is located at the Concourse D Fourth Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1, will be open through June 18 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccination site will only be closed on June 8 and 9.

Appointments and pre-registration are not required to receive the vaccine.

Individuals are also no longer required to show proof of residency to receive a vaccine.

For more information, visit www.FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.