Missing child alert issued for 4-year-old from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old from north Florida.

Gavin Douyon was last seen in the area of the 12000 block of Chester Creek Road in Jacksonville.

He is two feet tall and weighs 27 points, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a white shirt with Polo written on it and dark blue shorts.

His hair is in a thick afro and he is barefoot, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (888-356-4774) or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.