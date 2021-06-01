Police: Driver fatally shoots himself after crashing into 2 vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a driver struck two vehicles Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade and then shot himself.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 46th Street where the crash occurred.

Rodriguez said the driver that caused the collision jumped out of his car, ran off and shot himself a short distance away.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

First responders transported one of the other people involved in the crash to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the crash and driver who took his life are not yet known.

“The investigation continues,” Rodriguez said.