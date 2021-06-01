Suspect in custody after 1 stabbed at Publix in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A suspect has been taken into custody after one person was stabbed Tuesday at a Publix in North Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported at the Publix at 14641 Biscayne Blvd.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

Authorities said the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the incident and the suspect’s and victim’s identities have not yet been released.

