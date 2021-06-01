Woman who suffers from dementia found after being reported missing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have located a 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Monday, authorities confirmed.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said Ingrid Francis was alert when she was found Tuesday. She has been transported to a local hospital for an examination.

According to authorities, Francis had last been seen around noon Monday walking east on Granada Boulevard near Island Drive.

In addition to suffering from dementia, police said Francis also takes medication for other health-related issues.