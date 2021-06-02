DUI investigation underway after 1 killed in Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead and several others injured Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 3:45 a.m. in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson confirmed that three people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

She later confirmed that one of the four people involved in the collision, a man, had died.

She said a DUI investigation has been initiated on one of the drivers.

Traffic was shut down for hours on West Broward Boulevard between the 1100 block and the 1800 block, but all lanes have since reopened.

No other details about the crash have been released.