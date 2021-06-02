FWC seeks 3 involved in tarpon killing in Key Largo

The FWC says these three men illegally killed a tarpon in the Florida Keys.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for three men who they said illegally killed a tarpon in Key Largo.

The incident occurred between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 15 at the Calusa Campground Resort & Marina in Key Largo.

According to authorities, the three men removed the tarpon from the water and killed it at the campground.

On Wednesday, the FWC released a photo that shows the suspects holding the dead tarpon.

According to the FWC, it is against the law to not release a tarpon that has been caught while fishing, and “Tarpon over 40 inches must remain in the water unless in pursuit of a state or world record using a tarpon tag.”

“One tarpon tag per person per year may be purchased when in pursuit of a Florida state or world record,” the FWC reports.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photo above is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or Investigator Mattson at 305-619-6578.