Suspect jailed after alleged beating, robbery of jewelers at Fontainebleau Hotel

Suspect wanted in robbery, beating at Fontainebleau Hotel turns himself in

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two South Florida jewelers were attacked and robbed inside a suite at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.

Franklin Narvaez, 30, faced a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday after Miami Beach police said he turned himself in following a warrant issued for his arrest for the violent robbery that happened at the hotel on May 3rd.

Investigators said Narvaez was one of three suspects who lured the man and woman to the Fontainebleau, posing as potential customers interested in purchasing jewelry marketed on social media by one of the victims.

After meeting in the lobby, detectives said the victims followed Narvaez to a hotel room, were they said the victims were beaten, tied up and robbed.

In that room, police said there were two more suspects who assisted Narvaez in the alleged crime.

Fortunately, the victims were able to free themselves and call police, claiming the suspects took off with $250,000 worth of jewelry, including Rolex watches, gold chains and bracelets, and other custom-made pieces.

In court, the public defender disputed all of the allegations against the suspect.

Navarez remains behind bars, held with no bond.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.