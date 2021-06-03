Apparent shooting reported at Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A shooting occurred Thursday morning at a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes, according to witnesses.

The incident occurred at the Lauderdale Lakes Shopping Center on North State Road 7 and Northwest 36th Street.

Some people who live nearby told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that they heard multiple gunshots.

One man said he later walked over to the shopping plaza, but deputies blocked off the area and told him to stand back.

“‘Bam, bam, bam,’ then, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam.’ Then (I) heard some cars drive off,” the man said.

Garcia was at the scene as deputies were going in and out of the Next Level Restaurant and Lounge.

She said deputies were also spotted looking at a vehicle and took a pair of sneakers that were left in the road as evidence.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more details and is awaiting a response.