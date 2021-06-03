Construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a construction worker was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes said the vehicle that struck the worker fled the scene and the driver has not yet been found.

The express lanes were blocked on the highway after the incident.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.