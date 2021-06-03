DeSantis to speak about upcoming Python Challenge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning in the Everglades to kick off the 2021 Python Challenge.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s challenge, which is aimed at “empowering people to take an active role in conserving the Florida Everglades through invasive species removal,” will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9 and will end on Sunday, July 18.

Only Burmese pythons may be removed and killed from participating areas to be considered as valid entries in the competition.

Participants can register either as a novice or professional. Those who register as professionals are often paid by the host agencies to remove pythons from the Everglades.

Prizes will be awarded in both categories to those who catch the most and longest pythons.

Additional awards will be provided to veterans and active members of the armed forces.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are native to Asia, from eastern India through Vietnam and southern China.

They are a large nonvenomous constrictor that is an invasive species in Florida. They are primarily found in and around the Everglades, where the snake is threatening native wildlife.

CLICK HERE for more information about this year’s python challenge and how you can register.