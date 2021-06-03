Family searches for answers one year after 38-year-old woman murdered in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The family of Aubrey Figg, a 38-year-old woman who was found murdered inside of her South Beach apartment in 2020, still don’t understand who would’ve wanted to hurt her.

According to her family, she had no enemies, which is why the case remains a mystery. She was a beloved wife, daughter, and a cherished, long-time employee of TGI Fridays.

“She was always just a happy person, I mean, just a cheerful girl,” says Figg’s aunt Diane Fletcher. “Everybody at TGI Fridays on South Beach loved her.”

On June 3, 2021, a year after her death, her family is still pleading for answers because they cannot wrap their heads around who would’ve wanted to murder their wife and daughter.

According to Miami Beach Police, Figg was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home along the 200 block of Ocean Court in South Beach on June 3, 2020.

Her husband found her unresponsive with a knife wound to her neck at their apartment unit located on the second floor of the building.

Now, Figg’s family is still patiently waiting for answers.

“I would just tell them to please come forward to give the family peace, to give themselves peace,” says Fletcher.

Miami Bach Police detectives are still working on this active homicide investigation.

If you know of any details that may lead to an arrest, please give the police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers a call at (305) 471-8477.