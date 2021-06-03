Police respond to possible shooting at Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police were called to a possible shooting at a home Thursday morning.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene in the 900 block of Northwest 177th Terrace, just west of Florida’s Turnpike, as numerous officers were parked outside the home speaking to people.

An ambulance and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck were also parked outside the home.

Police had the area cordoned off to the public.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was shot.

