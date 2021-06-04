2 officers charged in schemes to smuggle items into Miami-Dade prison

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former sergeant and officer have been charged for allegedly smuggling contraband items into the Miami-Dade County state prison and being compensated by inmates.

According to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, former Dade Correctional Institution Sergeant Travis Thompson and Dade Correctional Institution Officer Gary Leon Littlejohn have been charged with alleged offenses stemming from the smuggling of contraband items into the Dade Correctional Institution.

Thompson and Littlejohn allegedly brought contraband cigarettes into the state prison complex and supplied the cigarettes to an inmate in exchange for a cash payment.

Additionally, Thompson allegedly brought cell phone SIM cards into the prison and Littlejohn was allegedly paid to take in a cell phone.

Thompson allegedly received $2,000 for his actions while Littlejohn allegedly received a $1,200 payment from an informant for his actions.

Thompson is being charged with one count of Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior (a second degree felony) and one count of Introduction into, Removal or Possession of, Contraband in a State Correctional Institution (a third degree felony).

Littlejohn is being charged with one count of Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior (a second Degree Felony).

The charges are a result of a joint investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Florida Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

“Receiving contraband while in prison allows some inmates to accumulate wealth, power, and prestige among the inmate population,” says State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “This can lead to violence among the inmates and place correctional staff in danger.”

The two former officers faced a bond court, Friday morning.