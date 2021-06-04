Man accused of exposing himself to neighbor, barging into her home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested this week on accusations that he pulled down his shorts in front of his neighbor as she was sitting on the front porch of her home and then forced his way into her house.

James Patrick McNeal, 49, was taken into custody Monday on charges of burglary, burglary with assault or battery, petty theft and exposing sex organs in public.

According to his arrest report, the victim told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that she was sitting on the front porch of her home along Southwest 16th Street in Pompano Beach when McNeal walked up to her house and pulled down his shorts, exposing his penis to her.

The woman said she called McNeal a pedophile because he had been looking into her granddaughter’s bedroom.

According to his arrest report, McNeal then pushed the woman, causing her to fall back and barged into her home, where he took a camera that was sitting on the windowsill.

Deputies said the victim had installed the cameras after catching McNeal looking into her granddaughter’s bedroom.

McNeal is being held without bond at the North Broward Bureau.