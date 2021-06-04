'No Hate. No Fear' rally: Dozens stand against anti-Semitism at Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dozens met for the “No Hate. No Fear” rally against anti-Semitism on Thursday at the Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police officers increased security during the event at the memorial. Local religious leaders and politicians participated.

“We are all in fact brothers and sisters,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski, of The Archdiocese of Miami.

After the Israel-Gaza battle last month, there was a sudden rise in anti-Semitic attacks in South Florida and around the world. The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization, reported a nearly 80% rise in the U.S. during the last few weeks alone.