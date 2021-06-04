Police investigating fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people were killed after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade late Thursday evening.

It happened just before midnight on Northwest 79th Street at 10th Avenue.

According to witnesses, an Infiniti was heading eastbound on 79th Street, crossed over the lanes and collided head-on into a Chevy SUV.

The Infiniti skidded before bursting into flames.

Both people in the vehicle were killed.

A pregnant mother and her six kids were inside the Chevy SUV.

All of them were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Their panicked family members told Local 10 News they learned about the crash on social media.

The mother of the SUV driver said one of her grandchildren was in surgery and the others were being checked out at the hospital. All of them are expected to recover.

It’s still unclear what caused the driver of the Infiniti to lose control of the vehicle, but Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that the driver had changed lanes into oncoming traffic.