A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver had a rough landing on Friday night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. No one was injured.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Frontier Airlines flight 538 operated on an Airbus A320 landed safely before coming to a stop in a grassy area off the end of Runway 1.

Passengers boarded buses to get to the terminal. Officials closed the runway to air traffic to allow airport crews to assess the situation.