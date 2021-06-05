Man who worked at sugar mill for 3 decades kills boss after getting fired, deputies say

Felix Cabrera is facing a first-degree murder charge after he was accused of killing his boss, deputies said.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. – Felix Cabrera had worked at a sugar mill in Palm Beach County for more than three decades.

The 67-year-old Belle Glade resident was terminated and Friday was his last day. He told his boss he really needed the job and asked if he could continue to work for another year. His boss said no. He pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot and killed him, deputies said.

Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to Sugar Cane Growers at 1500 George Wedgworth Way. They found the man dead near the entrance of the building and arrested Cabrera who turned over his gun.

Cabrera is facing a first-degree murder charge.

