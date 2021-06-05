Possible stolen vehicle leads authorities on chase before crashing on Florida Turnpike

DAVIE, Fla. – A vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen was spotted in Broward County on Saturday morning, and the driver led authorities on a chase when they tried to pull him over.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers received a Be on the Lookout from the Broward Sheriff’s Office for a stolen gray Maserati at approximately 9:40 a.m.

About five minutes later, a trooper in the area of I-95 and Sheridan Street observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted to pull it over, authorities said.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle led police on a chase into Miami-Dade County, exiting I-95 at Ives Dairy Road and heading west.

Miami-Dade police began assisting with the pursuit, which ended up on the Florida Turnpike heading north, FHP said.

The fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash south of the Griffin Road exit, at mile marker 52, and three suspects were taken into custody, according to authorities.

Ad

Stolen vehicle crashes after leading police on chase. (WPLG)

All three occupants were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

Authorities identified the driver, 32-year-old Devonta Keon, and one of the occupants, 30-year-oold James Dasher, adding both are facing several felony charges for grand theft, no driver’s license and fleeing and eluding, in addition to warrants out of Broward County.

The third occupant in the vehicle was not identified, and FHP said charges are pending for that person.