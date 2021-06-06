Police locate missing teen from Pembroke Pines

Authorities in Pembroke Pines search for missing teenage boy

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines were searching for a missing teenager but have since found the boy.

Pembroke Pines police asked for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Enrique Gomez.

Authorities said that after an argument with his father Saturday night, Gomez jumped out of a second story window after breaking it.

According to police, Gomez fled along Northwest 19th Street.

He threatened to harm himself before disappearing, police said.

Gomez is approximately 5-foot-6, 135 lbs. with a light complexion, thin mustache and goatee.

At the time of his disappearance, Gomez was wearing grey gym shorts, a white t-shirt and no shoes.

Police said Sunday that he was located safe and in good health.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.