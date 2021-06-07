Florida gas prices predicted to rise this week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As travel increases and fuel demand intensifies, our gas prices are poised to go up.

“Rising crude oil and gasoline futures could drag retail gasoline prices higher this week,” Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the American Automobile Association, said in an email. “Based on the shift in wholesale gasoline prices, Florida’s state average may rise a minimum of 5-10 cents this week.”

The price of crude oil rose 5% last week, which hints at a coming increase at the gas pump.

On Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $2.85, according to AAA data. That’s below the national average of $3.05.

Locally, the average prices are as follows:

Miami-Dade County: $2.89

Broward County: $2.89

Monroe County: $2.95

Palm Beach County: $2.99

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.