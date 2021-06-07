Fort Lauderdale pet rescue nearing cat capacity, in need of help finding felines forever homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There are more than 200 feral cats at Abandoned Pet Rescue, and volunteers warn that they are nearing capacity.

Those workers really want to get those furry felines a loving home as soon as possible.

The no kill animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale has taken in more than 70 new kittens within the past few weeks alone, and they need help finding them forever homes.

Larry Wallenstein, who volunteers at the shelter, said the cat population has dramatically grown in these last several weeks.

“As difficult as it is, we take as many as we can handle, but then we have to stop, he said. “This is the birthing season and people just drop the cats when they find them on our doorstep.”

So now, they have hundreds of cats.

The number of feral cats in Broward County is staggering, and the pandemic has made it worse.

There are 400,000 feral cats out in the streets. Programs to trap, neuter, and release them have been put on hold.

“The program that funded the most of the spaying and neutering attempts in these colonies of feral cats couldn’t operate because of COVID,” Wallenstein said.

Anyone interested in adopting a furry feline and giving it a loving home can reach out to Abandoned Pet Rescue at 954-728-9010 or visit them at 1137 Northeast 9th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Adoption hours are Wednesday through Monday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They also have a website, which can be found by clicking here.