Man strikes windshield of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck with bat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken away in handcuffs after getting into a dangerous altercation with a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew, and it was all caught on camera.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 42nd Avenue.

Cellphone video shows a man dressed all in white striking the front windshield of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck with a baseball bat, cracking the glass.

It doesn’t appear that anyone inside the fire truck was injured.

A Coral Gables police officer arrived at the scene first and took the man into custody, however the incident is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and it’s still unclear why he became upset with the firefighters.