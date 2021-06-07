Roaches found crawling ‘where food is stored’ at KFC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An inspector showed up to a Miami Gardens KFC last week and ordered the place shut.

Roaches were found in several spots were food is stored.

The inspection was based on a complaint.

An inspector was also at China One in Davie last week based on a complaint.

According to the inspection, over 120 roaches were found in the kitchen.

As we reported last week, Susie Lai Chinese Restaurant was ordered shut for the second time this year on May 25th.

According to records, an inspector has been back five times for a re-inspection and has NOT allowed Susie Lai to re-open.

The last re-inspection was done on June 4th.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

20285 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/2/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15+ live roaches inside a food liner box on a shelf at the hot holding unit where food is stored, and served to the public, 7+ live roaches crawling on shelves under the hot holding unit where food is stored and being served to the public, 10+ live roaches in food trays boxes located on the hot holding unit; where food is stored and being served to the public, 3+ live roaches on an electrical outlet under the hot holding unit, 1 live roach on a pipe located on the wall across from the three compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the wall next to cooking oil. In the back storage area, 4+ dead roaches inside a food liner box on a shelf at the hot holding unit where food is stored and being served to the public.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 4 live small flying insects in the dry storage area.”

“Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed front counter and drive thru window cashiers handling cash and credit cards no hand wash. Employees washed hands.”

“Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed exterior of steam table, and all hot holding units has exterior of food debris, dust, and grease.”

***CHINA ONE

15711 SHERIDAN STREET

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/1/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 50 live roaches on wooden shelf where rice cooker is stored by steam table in kitchen area Approximately 20 live roach under steam table where uncovered sauces are stored in front of cook line 7 live roaches on wall next to steamtable in kitchen area Approximately 20 live roaches on fan under steamtable on front of cook line 3 live roaches under shelf where packages of fortune cookies, soy sauces and duck sauces are stored behind flip top coolers in kitchen area Approximately 20 live roaches under cook line 5 live roaches under shelving on left side of cook line where uncovered sauces are stored.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 20 dead roaches under steamtable in cook line 5 dead roaches on shelf where cases of fortune cookies and packaged sauces are stored next to Frigidaire reach in freezer in kitchen area. Approximately 10 dead roaches next to water heater in kitchen area by Frigidaire reach in freezer. Observed 5 dead roaches on steamtable next to uncovered sauces in front of cook line .”

“Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. Observed heavy grease build up under cook line .”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored above peeled cut onions in walk in cooler. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Observed a can of wd-40 next to container with cashews and peanuts on shelf above steamtable.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by buckets of soy sauces next to three compartment sink.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed bucket with mixed vegetables with no date mark. Per operator vegetables was prepared yesterday morning at 11:00 am. Time now 12:30 pm.”