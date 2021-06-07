Woman arrested after accidental shooting in Miami Beach leaves victim on life support

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police have arrested a Georgia woman who they said accidentally shot another woman while they were riding with two other people inside an SUV in Miami Beach.

The shooting occurred Sunday night on the Julia Tuttle Causeway near Alton Road.

Taniyria Akias Holt, 24, was arrested early Monday morning on charges of culpable negligence inflicting personal injury and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to her arrest report, Holt, the victim and two other women were riding in a Jaguar SUV when Holt accidentally shot the victim in the head.

Police said the gun belonged to one of the other women inside the vehicle, but Holt was holding it and racked the firearm and saw a live round being ejected.

“Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm to her (redacted) but accidentally shot her,” the arrest report stated.

Police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and was placed on life support.

Ad

Doctors do not expect the victim to survive her injuries and are awaiting the arrival of her family members from Georgia, police said.

Authorities said Holt is expected to face a manslaughter charge.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.