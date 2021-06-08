Carnival to begin cruising again in July, passengers must be fully vaccinated

Carnival cruise line hopes to resume operations in August: What to know

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line will begin to sail with passengers next month, but only those who are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Carnival confirmed that guest operations would resume at Port of Galveston, starting July 3 with Carnival Vista.

That will be followed by the Carnival Breeze on July 15.

Carnival said proof of vaccination will be required for passengers to sail.

In a news release, Carnival said:

“These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Carnival also said it hopes to offer sailings aboard the Carnival Horizon out of Port Miami sometime in July.

Per the release:

“Carnival continues to work with both the State of Florida and the CDC for Carnival Horizon sailings and plans to provide an update by Friday concerning protocols specific to these sailings to all booked guests.”

