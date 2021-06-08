Police: Man arrested after ambushing, sexually assaulting Aventura hotel employee

AVENTURA, Fla. – A hotel in Aventura became the scene of a terrifying attack.

According to police, a man inside the Residence Inn by Marriot on Country Club Drive ambushed an employee as she was cleaning one of the rooms.

That woman managed to escape, only for the suspect to allegedly sexually assault another worker.

Police said 27-year-old Ali Qadourah ran away as employees chased after him.

He ended up inside a parking garage at nearby Aventura Mall, where officers said they took him into custody.

Police said it happened on Monday at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Qadourah is facing several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary.