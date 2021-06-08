2 men rescued after small plane goes down in Florida Everglades

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were rescued after a small plane they were aboard made an emergency landing in a remote area of the Florida Everglades on Tuesday morning.
Sky 10 was over the scene near Mile Marker 55 of I-75 shortly before noon as the two men were walking around the plane on the ground.
Our cameras then captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chopper hoisting the men up into the helicopter.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-32 “made a forced landing on a highway in the Everglades, approximately 20 miles north of Ochopee, Fla., around 9:50 a.m.”
Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport is located in Ochopee, which is in Collier County.
The FAA will continue to investigate.
WATCH THE FULL SKY10 VIDEO BELOW:
Sky 10 is flying over the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing in the Everglades not far from the Dade...Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021
This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.
Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.