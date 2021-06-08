2 men rescued after small plane goes down in Florida Everglades

2 men rescued after plane goes down in Everglades

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were rescued after a small plane they were aboard made an emergency landing in a remote area of the Florida Everglades on Tuesday morning.

Sky 10 was over the scene near Mile Marker 55 of I-75 shortly before noon as the two men were walking around the plane on the ground.

Our cameras then captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chopper hoisting the men up into the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-32 “made a forced landing on a highway in the Everglades, approximately 20 miles north of Ochopee, Fla., around 9:50 a.m.”

Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport is located in Ochopee, which is in Collier County.

The FAA will continue to investigate.

