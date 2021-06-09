Large banners supporting the Proud Boys and former President Trump cause stir at Miami Marlins game

MIAMI – The Miami-based Proud Boys are back in the news again after unfurling two large banners during a Miami Marlins game at loanDepot park.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened at a Major League Baseball game lately, either.

Five people were ejected from Tuesday’s game after the signs came out.

One of the signs saying former President Trump had won the 2020 election, and the other saying the Proud Boys did nothing wrong and are being held as political prisoners.

Stadium rules say signs can’t obstruct existing signage, can’t contain political language, and can’t be attached to a wall structure or pole. Tuesday’s signs appeared to break all of those rules.

The Proud Boys are a far right, misogynistic hate group, some of whose members were arrested after the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

As for the sign about former President Trump, it turns out that’s not the first time banners like that have made appearances at Major League Baseball games recently. In fact, another was unfurled on Monday in Boston, while the Marlins were in town playing the Red Sox.

Ad

A banner saying 'Trump Won' was displayed at a recent Miami Marlins game. (Llane Briese)

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talked about it briefly Wednesday.

“It seems that the Republican Democrat thing, you don’t know what’s up. No matter what one says the other is going to argue it differently,” Mattingly said.

There were also similar Trump won banners displayed during Yankees and Mets games back in late May.

Local 10 did reach out to Major League Baseball for a comment, but there has been no response.

The Marlins would not comment on whether the fie people would be banned from the ballpark permanently.