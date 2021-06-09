Rapper Pooh Shiesty arrested for shooting at King of Diamonds Miami

MIAMI – A well-known rapper has been arrested, accused of shooting a security guard at a Miami gentleman’s club.

According to police, 22-year-old Lontrell Williams, who goes by the stage name Pooh Shiesty, was performing at King of Diamonds Miami at 7020 Northwest 72nd Avenue when someone knocked money out of his back pocket.

A crowd jumped in trying to grab the loose cash, and that’s when Williams reportedly brandished a gun.

As he was being escorted out by the security guard, Williams allegedly fired a single shot, hitting the guard in the ankle, police said.

The incident happened on May 30 at approximately 3:45 a.m.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he jumped out of the way when he saw the gun, and that is what saved him from being shot in the torso.

A witness told police he saw Williams pass the gun to an unknown man, and that man fled the scene, according to the report.

Police said no gun or shell casings were found at the scene.