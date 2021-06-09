Several vehicles badly damaged after multi-car crash in Opa-locka

Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are investigating a violent crash in Opa-locka that involved multiple vehicles.

It happened in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and the Douglas/Le June Connector.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a total of six people were treated following the crash, and two were rushed to local hospitals.

One person was transported as a trauma alert, authorities said.

SKY10 was above the scene of the crash, which showed several vehicles scattered across the road with heavy damage.

A white pickup truck was seen with front end damage and a red car appeared to be wrapped around a tree.