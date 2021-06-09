Widow wants justice after losing her husband in deadly hit and run crash

Family wants answers after man killed in Miami hit and run crash

MIAMI – A South Florida family is seeking justice after their loved one was killed in a hit and run crash.

The family is saying the police are too busy with the recent spike in shootings to investigate.

The crash happened early in the morning on Sunday, May 30.

The victim, 55-year-old Johnnie Cruz, was on his scooter going north on Northwest 22nd Avenue near 133rd Street in Miami.

“He had just got the scooter so that he can try to look for work instead of riding the bus,” said Cruz’s widow, Desiree Martinez.

Miami-Dade police said someone possibly driving a newer model blue Dodge Charger struck Cruz and kept going.

“They knew they hit a person and they just kept going, left him like a dog in the street to just die,” Martinez said.

She told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that detectives have come up with nothing on the case.

“They said it’s just so much more difficult for them because there has been a lot of shootings lately,” she said.